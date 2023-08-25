Anam Cara, the only organisation of its kind in Ireland with support services available to bereaved parents, will resume their face-to-face meetings following a short break over the summer months.

September can challenge many. Summer clothes are packed away, holidays have been taken and long evenings shorten. In many respects, it is a new beginning – a new school term, the start of college, a new career to embark upon. But September can be a difficult month for bereaved parents. Many milestones can arise over the month, many milestones their beloved child will never get to mark.

Service Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard comments ‘September, as a month, can be a tough one and a stark reminder of a key stage of our child’s life that was not reached…... Yes, it is a change of season and the dark evenings are coming in with winter approaching. However, as Mams and Dads we also mark and mourn where our child should be at this time of the year’.

Sharon continued ‘maybe they would be starting school, or going from primary to secondary school, possibly awaiting their exam results, graduating, taking up their college place, starting a new job! Anam Cara anticipates and is prepared for a busy autumn. Sadly, along with the parents who face into another autumn season without their child, there are many parents who have experienced the death of their child over the summer months and need information and support on their journey through grief and loss’.

On Tuesday 12th September, Anam Cara will hold their South East meeting in The Brandon House Hotel, New Ross at 7:15pm. All bereaved parents from the South East area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of their death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7:15pm.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie