27 kgs of herbal cannabis has been seized in Wexford.

The seizure took place on Wedesnday and is believed to be worth in the region of €540,000.

It comes As part of a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue’s Customs Service.

No arrests have been made and Investigations are ongoing.

It comes following a spate of monumental seizures in the County where in the region of €20 million worth of cocaine was intercepted at Rosslare Port in recent weeks.