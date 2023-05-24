Meta is expected to announce further job cuts later today

Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp’s parent company employs 2,600 people here. The cuts are expected within the company’s business groups – an area where many Irish employees work.

It is part of a global job cuts announcement made in March by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who said the company’s workforce would reduce by around 10,000 people. Announcing the layoffs at the time, he said that they would impact members of the recruitment division immediately with cuts to follow in late April for Meta’s tech groups and in late May for the company’s business groups.

March’s recruitment division layoffs resulted in around 50 job losses in Ireland and April’s tech groups announcement led to less than 20 job losses from Meta’s Irish-based data centre team. It is feared that the number of staff in Ireland impacted by today’s business group redundancies could be much higher.

In November last year, Meta announced 11,000 job losses globally which resulted in more than 300 layoffs in Ireland. The company now employs around 2,600 people in Ireland.