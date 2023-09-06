Minister Browne confirms €1,578,937 increase in Government funding to Wexford County Council in 2024

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that an additional €1,578,937 in Government funding to Wexford County Council will be made available in 2024 following a review on the allocation of funding.

Wexford County Council receives a minimum (’baseline’) amount of funding from the Local Property Tax, supplemented by funding from the exchequer once Wexford County Council’s LPT income is lower than its baseline. This baseline funding is essential and recognises the essential role played by Wexford County Council in the delivery of day-to-day services and local responses to emergency situations; such as sector’s establishment of Community Call during Covid-19, and more recently the community response fora to support the Ukrainian crisis.

Minister Browne, said: “I’m glad to confirm that Wexford County Council will receive this additional sum of funding in 2024. This funding will assist the Council in responded to increased demand for local authority services. I’m particularly pleased that the increase in funding to Wexford County Council will give the Council some flexibility and discretion in responding to resource demands arising from the delivery of priority Government initiatives.