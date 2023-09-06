Witness appeal following incident in Redmonds Square last Saturday

Wexford Gardai are asking for witnesses to come forward following an incident in Redmonds Square on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in Redmonds Square shortly after 6pm.

Garda Sergeant David Ferriter spoke to South East Radio:

“There was an altercation between a number of males, this led to one male having his neck cut with a sharp object. He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries. He has since been released. The suspect was identified and has since been arrested and charged and is currently before the court.”

The sergeant went on to make an appeal for witnesses to come forward and contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200. Anyone with video footage is asked to submit it to Gardai.