Minister Damien English TD resigns

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment Damien English has resigned.It follows revelations in The Ditch website about a planning application made by Mr English in 2008.

He informed the Taoiseach of his decision last night.

“Yesterday in an online article, questions were raised about my planning application from 14 years ago. I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so.

“I would like to thank the people of Meath West for their ongoing support as their TD. I will continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency.

English also shared his resignation announcement via a video on Twitter.

He stated: “I thank the Taoiseach and parliamentary colleagues for their support during my time as Minister of State. I will continue to support the Taoiseach and colleagues in Government as they continue to deliver on the programme for Government.

“I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement released minutes after English’s one that the TD had offered his resignation as Minister of State last night.

“He informed me that 14 years ago, when applying for planning permission, he made a declaration to Meath County Council that was not correct.

“It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable. I agreed and accepted his resignation.”