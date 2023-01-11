In excess of €220k stolen in Enniscorthy burglary

Enniscorthy Gardaí say over €220,000 in cash was stolen from a safe in a home on Sunday evening. It is believed to be one of the largest sums of cash stolen from a home in the history of the State.

On Sunday, January 9th, a house in the Milehouse area of Enniscorthy was broken into after glass in a rear door was smashed. It’s believed the house was ransacked and the large quantity of money was stolen. They money is believed to be the life savings of the couple who own the house.

Gardaí believe that this incident is linked to a spike in the number of incidents in the Enniscorthy area. It’s believed the same black Audi estate car was also involved in burglaries committed in the Clonroche and Caim areas over the last number of weeks.

On yesterday’s ‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran Sergeant Colm Matthews made an appeal for people to come forward who may have footage of such a car on their dash cams – especially if they were in any of the areas mentioned around the times the crimes were committed.

The Gardai also encouraging people to exercise caution if approached by strangers at the door saying they are looking for a missing dog or person. They are also advising people to keep lights on timer switches during times when the property is unoccupied.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580 or their local garda station.