What Wexford Village Is Royal Family Obsessed?

Are you royal obsessed?? Well you are not alone. Mallow in Co. Cork has been named the most royal-obsessed town in Ireland but one Wexford village has made the top three.

Search engine specialists Digital Funnel have analysed Google data from across the country to find the areas in Ireland most interested in the British royal family.

Portlaoise comes in second, followed by none other than Clonroche in Wexford.

People in Galway City are the least interested in the lives of the British royals, according to the Irish Daily Star.