Minister Eamonn Ryans ambitions to set up a Western Atlantic Rail Corridor

Speaking to Alan Corcoran earlier today on South East Radio, the Transport Minister says connecting Ballina in Mayo to Rosslare in Wexford will be the “top priority” when the Government reviews the rail network.

The All Island Strategic Rail Review recommends connecting Rosslare with Waterford and Foynes to Limerick.

The State commissioned review also suggests connecting Claremorris to Anthenry and building a rail line between Donegal and Derry.

Minister Eamonn Ryan described his ambitions to set up a Western Atlantic Rail Corridor which he thinks will be a strategic asset to the country.