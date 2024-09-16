More than 1000 Fleadh volunteers honoured at Civic Reception

There was a palpable buzz at County Hall on Saturday 14th September as over 400 Volunteers gathered for a Civic Reception to honour them for their tireless work during the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024.

Hosted by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor Pip Breen, the event was a fitting tribute to the 1000+ people who ensured the 2024 Fleadh was a success from start to finish.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Breen said “When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources, your time. Your willingness to share your time by volunteering for the Fleadh 2024 says a lot about each of you as human beings. Your commitment and enthusiasm over the week showed in each and every task you were given and the feedback that we have received about the volunteers has been heartwarming. We have received comments from far and wide about the positivity, professionalism and can-do attitude of our Fleadh 24 volunteers and we are very proud of you all.”

Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, commented:

“The 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will go on record as a resounding success. This success could not have been achieved without the contribution of our volunteers. You stewarded events, greeted our visitors to the town and made people feel welcome, you ensured our streets were kept spotless throughout the week – even with 650,000 passing through our streets. Each and every contribution was valuable and significant and made the Fleadh a better event, and for that we thank you. We look forward to welcoming you back next year for an even bigger and better Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025!”.

The Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025 takes place from August 3rd to 10th in Wexford Town. Keep an eye on social media for Volunteer Sign up for 2025.

