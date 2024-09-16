Wexford sports clubs eligible for new EV charge points

227 sports clubs – ranging from golf to GAA – have been deemed eligible to progress to the delivery phase of the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Infrastructure Scheme.
The Scheme is funded through the Government’s Shared Island Initiative and ZEVI infrastructure funding. It covers the cost of installing electric vehicle charge points at sports club facilities affiliated to recognised national governing bodies.
Eligible clubs will be able to draw down funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging, subject to reaching agreement with a Charge Point operator from a pre-approved panel. This should see an important ramping up of public EV charging in local communities across the island and offer the potential for clubs to generate income from those more commercially attractive sites.
The seven Sports clubs in County Wexford to benefit from new EV charge points –
Courtown Golf Club
Craanford Fr O Regans GAA
Bunclody AFC
Rathnure St Anne’s Hurling & Football Club
New Ross Golf Club
St Mary’s Rosslare GAA
Fethard St Mogues GAA Club
Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Simon Harris said:
“I am delighted to see such a strong response to the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Scheme. This is another example of the good work carried out by sports clubs across the entire country and the people involved who are making a positive impact in their towns and villages on this island. The €15m allocation from the Shared Island fund will help enhance access to public charging across our towns, villages and cities.”