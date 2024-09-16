Wexford sports clubs eligible for new EV charge points

Over 220 sports clubs including seven in Wexford are now eligible to apply for €15m in funding to install new EV Chargers on their grounds for their members and visitors.

227 sports clubs – ranging from golf to GAA – have been deemed eligible to progress to the delivery phase of the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Infrastructure Scheme.

The Scheme is funded through the Government’s Shared Island Initiative and ZEVI infrastructure funding. It covers the cost of installing electric vehicle charge points at sports club facilities affiliated to recognised national governing bodies.

Eligible clubs will be able to draw down funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging, subject to reaching agreement with a Charge Point operator from a pre-approved panel. This should see an important ramping up of public EV charging in local communities across the island and offer the potential for clubs to generate income from those more commercially attractive sites.

The seven Sports clubs in County Wexford to benefit from new EV charge points –