Four Wexford schools selected to offer new Leaving Cert subjects

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has today announced that four Wexford schools are among the selected Phase One Schools which will be the first to offer the new Leaving Certificate subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development from the start of the 2025/26 school year.

Among the schools participating in phase one, 57 post-primary schools have been selected to introduce Leaving Certificate Drama, Film and Theatre Studies from the start of the 2025/26 school year. These include Ramsgrange Community School and Gorey Community School.

In addition, 43 schools have been selected for Leaving Certificate Climate Action and Sustainable Development. These include Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy and Gorey Educate Together Secondary School.

The announcement marks an important moment in the Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme and the Minister’s vision for a Senior Cycle that provides young people with an opportunity to study a range of subjects that align with their talents and passions.

Minister Foley said: “It was fantastic to see a strong level of interest from schools of all types in Wexford and across the country in taking part in this first phase of delivering the new Leaving Certificate subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development. These subjects are being introduced to provide greater choice for students to better reflect their range of interests and support the development of a wider range of talents and skills. I am pleased to announce that four Wexford schools will be among the first to offer the new Leaving Certificate subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development in 2025/26.

“The applications received demonstrated the extraordinary talent, qualifications, experience, and commitment by teachers in schools across Ireland interested in introducing these two new subjects to their students. The level and variety of current subject provision in the selected schools and the enthusiasm shown by their school leaders, teachers, students and school communities was nothing short of exemplary and I have every confidence that the rollout of both subjects will be a success. I am most pleased for the students in the 100 post primary schools across the country who will experience either Drama, Film and Theatre Studies or Climate Action and Sustainable Development at Senior Cycle in this initial phase and who will have the opportunity to develop their interests, strengths and talents in these areas.”

Teachers in the selected schools will begin working with Oide, the teacher support service, this school year, a year in advance of teaching the subject. All selected Phase One schools will be provided with the necessary resources to establish new subject departments in their schools and to support the teaching and learning of the subject from the start of the 2025/26 school year.

Drama, Film and Theatre Studies will promote and encourage creativity as a basis for learning through immersive experiences. Students will have the opportunity to cultivate informed thinking through learning supported by creative and critical processes.

Climate Action and Sustainable Development will develop students’ capacity for informed and meaningful action for a just and sustainable world as they engage with key sustainability challenges including the climate crisis. Students will be empowered to build their understanding of a number of interconnected core concepts and principles related to climate action and sustainable development.

