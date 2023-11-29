Motions rejected regarding IPAS centre in Rosslare

Wexford County Council held a special meeting this afternoon to consider the Section 5 application submitted on behalf of the people of Rosslare regarding the proposed direct provision centre that was originally planned to be a nursing home.

A former Attorney General believes that Wexford County Council should withdraw their referral to An Bord Pleanála regarding the proposed IPAS Centre.

The legal opinion on the matter, was drafted by senior Counsel Michael McDowell.

However the motions were today rejected.

Rosslare Independent Councillor, Ger Carthy, was at the meeting today and spoke to South East Radio News about the outcome:

“Todays meeting was a disappointing day for local democracy. It leaves many unanswered questions for the people of Rosslare and the wider community. We just now have to wait the outcome of a number of planning decisions with An Bord Pleanála so it’s a waiting game. The people of Rosslare Harbour will have to continue picketing three gates around the Old Great Southern Hotel and burning timber, which is disappointing for those people and that community.”

You can hear the full report on todays meeting on Morning Mix tomorrow, Thursday 30th November at 10am.

Related