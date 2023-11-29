Spotlight on local artists in Wexford with ‘Art in the lobby’ programme

Wexford based tech company Scurri have teamed up with local arts curator Maura Bell to shine a spotlight on local Wexford artists through a new initiative, ‘Art in the Lobby.’ Situated in a prime location on Selskar Street in the heart of Wexford town, the new Scurri office boasts a large street-facing window that has been transformed into a display for local Wexford artists.

“Wexford town pedestrians will be treated to stunning new artwork on a monthly basis,” mentioned art curator Maura Bell, who is also the curator at Big Barn Art & Antiques, Wexford.

“The featured artist will also benefit from reaching new audiences thanks to extensive footfall on Selskar Street in the centre of Wexford town. Whatsmore, Scurri staff and visitors will benefit from having beautiful art in their workspace – encouraging joy, creativity and wellbeing for all.”

The first piece of art to be displayed in the lobby is a stunning larger-than-life depiction of an elegant banjo player crafted from rebar and chicken wire. The eye-catching creation is the work of award-winning Wexford-based wire sculptor Imogen Stafford.

“I’m delighted to have my work on display in a prime location in Wexford town. My piece ‘Muse’ compliments silence and creates harmony with its surroundings – so I hope it brings joy to passersby and Scurri visitors alike.”

Scurri co-founder Josephine O’Connor is equally enthused about the initiative.

“We are thrilled to have such beautiful work on display and to be able to use our new office space to connect local artists with new audiences,” mentioned Josephine. “Scurri’s mission is to connect commerce, and with Maura Bell’s help we’ve gone one step further and connected commerce with art.

Wexford is a hive of creativity and our window display now reflects that. We are particularly proud that the first artist showcased uses sustainable materials from the circular economy and we look forward to continuing to provide a platform to local talented Wexford artists in the future.”

‘Muse’, the stunning wire sculpture from Imogen Stafford can be seen in the Scurri office window for the month of December.

Locals can keep an eye on the initiative on social media via the #artinthelobby hashtag. Artists interested in being featured in Art in the Lobby should contact maura@bigbarn.ie. Any sales enquiries for art pieces can be directed toward Maura, with all proceeds going directly to the artist.

Related