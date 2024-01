There was an arrest made in Gorey town following a complaint to Gardaí by a concerned member of the public.

The pillion passenger on a motorcycle did not have a helmet on and the driver was unlicensed & uninsured.

The driver was then arrested and the motorcycle has been seized and proceedings have commenced.

Gardai said “We would like to thank the caller for making the call as a collision involving this bike could have been catastrophic for the driver, passenger and other road users alike”.

Related