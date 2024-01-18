New EV charging point for Gorey

IONITY will be increasing the number of high-power charging stations at six Circle K sites across the country including Gorey, Co. Wexford.

At least two additional high-power chargers will be added at the site, increasing the number of chargers available to customers to six between November 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

This expansion will bring the total number of IONITY rapid EV chargers at Circle K forecourts to 36.

These chargers have a charging capacity of up to 350kW and provide 100% green energy.

