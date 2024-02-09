Motorist in New Ross caught driving 143km/hr in a 60km/hr zone

A Motorist in New Ross was caught driving 143km per hr in a 60km per hr zone on the R700 in New Ross over the bank holiday weekend.

The driver was found to be speeding and was stopped by Gardaí in the Knockavilla area.

Throughout the St. Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 1st of February 2024 to 7am Tuesday, 6th of February 2024.

Nationally, 11 serious crashes happened from Thursday to Tuesday, resulting in 2 deaths and 12 people suffering serious or life-threatening injuries. Road side drug and alcohol tests lead to 161 arrests for driving under the influence. Over 15% of those arrests happened between 6am and 2pm.Meanwhile Gardaí caught over 3,000 drivers speeding, including one person travelling at 228 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone in County Louth. More than 110 drivers were fined for using their mobile phone.215 unaccompanied learner drivers were handed a fine, and over 100 vehicles were seized.

More generally, about 420 vehicles were seized by Gardaí for having no tax or insurance.Senior Gardaí say enforcing the rules is a “core element” of safety, but there’s also a personal responsibility on individual drivers to keep themselves and others safe.

Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said, “Gardaí working nationwide over the Bank Holiday Weekend received good support from the public and we really hope that this continues as it helps us to keep road users safe.

“Enforcing road traffic laws is core element of road safety and so too is our work to raise awareness among all ages. We all have a personal responsibility to prevent road fatalities and serious injury road traffic collisions, and we must work together.”

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.

