New gaming law vows to clean up sector

New gaming laws will bring law and order to unregulated industry

Thats according to Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne who is spearheading the legislation through the Dail

In an interview in the Mail on Sunday the Enniscorthy Minister has vowed to clean up the sector which he described as being like the wild west

However some of his government colleagues have expressed concern for the twenty six racecourses in the country and the effect the new legislation may have on thier business

Recent research by the ESRI has found that gambling problems in Ireland maybe about ten times higher than previously thought

