Motorist in Wexford caught driving at 136km/h in an 80km/h zone over the bank holiday weekend

A Motorist in Wexford was caught driving at 136km/h in an 80km/h zone over the bank holiday weekend.The driver was detected along the R731 at Rathnure.

Throughout the May Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 2nd of May 2024 to 7am this morning Tuesday, 7th May 2024.

The figure comes as it’s been revealed that one person arrested for intoxicated driving during each hour of the May Bank Holiday. Seven were caught in Co. Wexford.

There was one fatality on our roads during this period and nine serious injury collisions took place that resulted in ten people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Since 1st January 2024, 71 people have been killed on Irish roads – 15 more lives lost in road traffic collisions than this time last year.

Over this Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out more than 1,090 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.

5,349 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted by Gardaí which led to the arrest of 196 people for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. That’s one arrest during each hour of our enforcement operation.

Other notable top speeds detected include:

– 81km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N61 at Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon

– 127km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R188 near Doocassan, Co. Cavan

– 153km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 Newcastle, Co. Wicklow.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

• Using Mobile Phones – more than 220

• No seatbelts – over 100

• 170 fines were issued to Unaccompanied Learner Drivers

Gardaí also seized a total 613 vehicles for a range of road traffic offences under Section 41 of the Roads Traffic Act.

