Motorists in Wexford urged to Slow Down

National Slow Down Day is now underway.

It began at 7 am and runs through to 7 tomorrow morning.

There’ll be a more visible Garda presence on roads across Wexford and nationwide as they remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

It comes after a continued increase in road deaths, with 127 people killed in road collisions so far this year.

Speaking to South East Radio this morning Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde asked motorists to slow down today and every day:

“Take the initiative today to make the roads in Wexford safer, not only on the national slow down day but every day, by slowing down. Making sure you are driving safe and appropriate. That way we can prevent accidents and make our communities safer.”

Wexford Councillor George Lawlor said that 127 fatalities is too much. He says we need a targeted approach to speed: “we need to target in areas where there are fatalities.”

Farmers need to take care

Pat O’Toole from the Irish Farmer Journal said that farmers need to make sure that their signage is all correct and lights are all working. He has encouraged that all farmers should take extra tractor driver training to ensure that only experienced and trained drivers get behind the wheel.

Mr. O’Toole went on to call for all road users to be courteous and patient.

“Be aware that tractors are moving slower so be patient. Courtesy on both sides will go a long way.”

All motorists are being warned of the dangers of using mobile devices whilst driving.