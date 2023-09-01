Sport News

Wexford are getting behind Ireland for the Rugby World Cup

AuthorNews Desk

Data Reveals that 57% of Wexford people are confident that Ireland Will Win the Rugby World Cup.

Over 50% of people in 11 counties believe Ireland will win according to a survey conducted by Energia.

Whilst Rugby hasn’t always been the leading sport in Ireland, 31% now state it’s their favourite sport meaning it’s now taken over from Soccer, Gaelic Football, and Hurling.

A huge 61% of people surveyed are planning on watching the rugby game and will be cheering on Ireland, hopefully all the way to the final.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave