Wexford are getting behind Ireland for the Rugby World Cup

Data Reveals that 57% of Wexford people are confident that Ireland Will Win the Rugby World Cup.

Over 50% of people in 11 counties believe Ireland will win according to a survey conducted by Energia.

Whilst Rugby hasn’t always been the leading sport in Ireland, 31% now state it’s their favourite sport meaning it’s now taken over from Soccer, Gaelic Football, and Hurling.

A huge 61% of people surveyed are planning on watching the rugby game and will be cheering on Ireland, hopefully all the way to the final.