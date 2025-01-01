Back to News

Murder investigation launched following death of man in New Ross

AuthorJohn Moynihan

Gardai in Wexford have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in New Ross.

A man in his 60s was found unresponsive at a house in the Cluain Fada area shortly after 11am on New Years’ Eve.

Following a post mortem, the results of which are not being released for operational purposes, the investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

A man in his 30s arrested in relation to the discovery remains in Garda custody while a second man in his 30s has now been released.

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses or those with camera footage of the area to come forward.

