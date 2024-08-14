Naomh Éanna GAA club receives a county award

Regarded as the home of Gaelic Games in Gorey, Naomh Éanna GAA Club has been chosen winners of the Wexford County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. EUR5,000 has been presented to the Club to help fund the development of its facilities.

Now in its fourth year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Wexford winners were Kilmore United FC (2021), Menapians Athletic Club (2022) and Aspire Gymnastics Academy, Kiltealy (2023).

Congratulating the winners on what he termed ‘the invaluable contribution that sports clubs make to the heart of community life in Ireland’, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited praised the unstinting work of club officials and volunteers, stating that “since its inception, in excess of €500,000 has been distributed to a variety of more than 100 sports clubs under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative”.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said, “As adjudicator, the most heartening aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is the benefit it brings to Irish sports clubs by providing rare access to funds which are not linked to the popularity, membership size or success of any given club.”

Describing the Wexford club as ‘a very worthy winner’, he went on to add: “Naomh Éanna GAA is doing great work in its community and everyone involved is hugely proud of this club. The funding will improve facilities and help attract, and keep, more people in the Gorey area playing the game they love. Well done Naomh Éanna.”

Entries for the 2025 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the Autumn for all clubs, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.

Related