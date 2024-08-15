Ballycross Apple Farm not re-opening

Families in Wexford and beyond are waking up to the sad news this morning that Ballycross Apple Farm is not re-opening

Families traditionally visited the Farm during Halloween for pumpkin picking and family activities.

However, this year, the farm will not reopen to the public, as announced by the owners.

In a statement, the owners expressed their sadness over the decision and thanked visitors for their support over the years.

Despite the closure, Ballycross Apple Farm’s juice products will still be available at local retailers,

