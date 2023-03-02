To Highlight National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, BodyWhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland is putting a spotlight on eating disorders in boys, men and those who identify as male.

Barry Murphy from BodyWhys was speaking to South East Radio and he explained how eating disorders in men can get often overlooked despite shocking statistics that one in four males have an eating disorder.

He also explained how it can manifest differently in men compared to women.

“The compulsive exercise…… or the anxiety over missing a workout routine”, can be one of the tell tale signs in men. He wants to make people aware that eating disorders can take hold of everyone regardless of gender.

If you want more information or are concerned about yourself or a loved one you can contact BodyWhys by searching them on social media or calling 01 2107906 or emailing alex@bodywhys.ie.