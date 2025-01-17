Nearly 4,000 Homes Started Construction Across Wexford and Wicklow in the Past Year

The publication of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s monthly data on Commencement Notices (residential construction starts) for 2024 has shown that 60,243 new homes were commenced across Ireland between January and December 2024, marking an 84% increase from the 32,801 recorded in 2023.

This means an average of 239 new homes commenced every working day throughout 2024, the highest number of residential commencements since records began in 2014.

In Wicklow, 2,109 homes were started, and in Wexford, the figure stands at 1,862.

Welcoming the figures, Deputy Malcolm Byrne said: “I’m delighted that these figures have confirmed positive momentum in housing supply here in both Wicklow and Wexford. Over the past year, we have seen almost 4,000 new homes commence construction in both counties. This is positive progress for our communities here and we need these and more new homes to be delivered.”

“As a party, Fianna Fáil has placed a top priority on doing everything we can to help people afford to buy or rent a home. I am pleased that these statistics show we are making progress, that homes are being built and my focus will be on doing whatever I can to keep this positive momentum going.”

Related