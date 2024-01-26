New home completion figures highest in North Wexford in 2023

A total of 972 new homes were completed last year in Co. Wexford, that’s part of a national total of 32,695.

These figures are part of the Central Statistics Offices returns.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this is the highest number of new homes built in Ireland since 2008 and exceeds the target of 29,000 set by the Government. However, he added that the Governmnet need to ‘do better’ this year and ‘better again’ next year.

Mr. Varadkar went on to say:

“The housing deficit remains very big, we have a rising population and ever smaller household sizes. So we need more homes and we need them built as soon as possible.”

A breakdown by Local Electoral Area shows that Gorey saw the highest number of new completions at 276 new homes in 2023, confirming that the North Wexford area is one of the fastest growing in the country.

It was followed by Wexford with 257, Enniscorthy at 181, Kilmuckridge at 101, Rosslare at 81 and New Ross at 74.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne said that:

“We are now seeing significant growth in home construction. Every one of these completions is a home for a family or individual in Co. Wexford. There are still more houses needed but a 10% increase year on year is to be welcomed.”

“Government policies are helping getting homes built and first time buyers being able to own their own home. There will be further reforms in planning laws this year to help speed up the process. There are still challenges for those who wish to rent. Constant demonising of landlords by some is not helping. We have to increase supply in that area and there were some measures in the Budget aimed at encouraging landlords to continue to rent properties.”

Nationally, in 2023, 47.4% of completions were scheme dwellings, a further 35.6% were apartments, and 17.0% were single dwellings.

Related