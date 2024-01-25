New jobs in the pipeline for Wexford Town

Wexford is set to get 40 new sales, marketing, support and engineering jobs over the next two years.

Delivery management platform, Scurri, has opened a brand new operational base for over 100 workers – with plans to recruit for the 40 new roles based in the heart of Wexford Town on Selskar Street.

Scurri’s new headquarters will support the planned expansion across the UK and Europe.

Launched in 2010, Scurri provides a Delivery Management platform that connects and optimises the online ordering, shipping and delivery process for online retailers. The Irish company has raised €15.3 million to date, following a €9 million investment to accelerate growth in the European markets in 2021.

Fuelled by the growth in online shopping in the UK and Ireland, Scurri, which has offices in Wexford, Ireland and London, the UK manages in excess of 150 million parcel deliveries annually for eCommerce merchants including Biscuiteers, Everything 5 Pounds, Vision Direct and Bulk Powders among others.

Related