Connectivity in Wexford hits a significant milestone

4,698 homes and businesses across Wexford can access gigabit fibre since December 2022, according to new data from Eirs fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband roll-out programme.

This expansion means that more than 3.2 million people can now benefit from full fibre broadband connectivity, almost 127,000 of those are based in Wexford.

The fibre build project has already delivered fibre access in Wexford to 46,497 homes and businesses. Upon completion, following investment of over €34 million into the Wexford network alone, the network will serve over 66,000 premises across Wexford, facilitating broadband speeds up to 100 times faster than a traditional copper network.

This is a significant milestone for Wexfords connectivity.

