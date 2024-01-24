Continued threat of dog attacks on Wexford farms

Wexford Dog Warden John Colfer has issued an appeal to dog owners to keep their dogs under control in urban and rural areas following a series of dog attacks on sheep across the County.

Coming up to lambing season it is particularly important, as even non fatal attacks can cause these animals to abort their lambs.

On Christmas day in the Ballybrennan area, three neighbouring dogs got in at a flock of sheep. Thankfully the farmer was able to intervene and a serious incident was averted.

In Barntown in the first week of January, three dogs, a whippet and two terriers chased down a flock causing trauma for the animals. These dogs have not been located.

Last Friday a dog got into a flock of heavily in lamb sheep, thankfully that situation was also averted.

At Park in Wexford, sheep farmer Ann Jones has been left devastated following an attack on her flock on Saturday last.

The flock of 40 heavily in lamb sheep have been left traumatised, whilst three of the animals were seriously injured.

One animal underwent an operation with a vet in attendance and two others have lost their ears

Ann Jones is now keeping a close eye on the rest of the flock as the level of loss won’t be seen until the sheep go into lamb.

As of today Ann said:

“The two with the worst injuries are doing ok, but all of them are shook still and absolutely terrified.”

Mr Colfer told South East Radio News:

“I would appeal to owners now more than ever to keep your dogs under control, keep them in and know where they are. These sheep could start loosing their lambs now. Its devastating for owners. Most of the dogs that do this damage are family pets. Most people don’t believe that their pets could do something like this but they do.”

