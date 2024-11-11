New online tool launched to encourage voters to consider gender representation when casting votes

A new online tool, VoteMoreWomen.ie, has been launched by Women for Election to help voters make informed choices in Ireland’s upcoming General Election

Developed with Maynooth University’s All-Island Research Observatory, this resource provides interactive, map-based information on candidates in each constituency, highlighting the gender balance among them.

This election sees a notable increase in women candidates, with over 40% more women standing than in 2020.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Communications Director with Women for Election Katie Deegan, said the tool will encourage voters to consider gender representation when casting their ballots

Related