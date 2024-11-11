Wexford School Principal reacts to Michael O Learys comments on teachers

A Wexford Primary School Principal has branded as “beyond disappointing”, the remarks made by the Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary at a Fine Gael event over the weekend.

The airline boss, speaking at an event on Saturday evening to endorse Fine Gael’s Peter Burke, said that the Dáil is full of teachers, that he loves teachers, but that he “wouldn’t generally employ teachers to go out and get things done.”

The remarks led to the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald seeking clarification from the Taoiseach, who insisted that he didn’t agree with the comments.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Principal of the CBS Primary School in Wexford, Vicky Barron said that the profession is in crisis and remarks like this wont help the exodus of teachers from the country

Meanwhile, Mr. O’Leary has defended his stance saying that his comments were “perfectly correct” in the context of a growing population

Related