New Ross Councillor expresses concern over the potential lack of after hours pharmacy cover during busy Christmas Period

There are concerns in the New Ross area over a potential lack of available after hours pharmacies over the busy Christmas Period

Traditionally, due to a voluntary rota system between the pharmacies, there would be a guarantee of a chemist open

However one of the pharmacies, due to a decision by their head office, is now not participating in the system

Fianna Fail New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan said as it stands there will be no cover from Christmas Eve to St Stephens Day in the New Ross and the district of New Ross area and there will be no cover for emergency prescriptions.

Related