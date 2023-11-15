MEP Mick Wallace says it beggars belief the EU have not called for a ceasefire in Gaza

Wexford Independent MEP Mick Wallace has said it “beggars belief ” that the European Union have not called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr Wallace was speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix to Alan Corcoran and he said that Israel is continuing to bomb hospitals, ambulances, schools, churches, apartment blocks and that 5000 children have now been killed during the ongoing conflict.

Mr Wallace said children are not Hamas and that these bombings are war crimes.

He cannot understand and said it beggars belief that the European Union have not called for a ceasefire and that this conflict is continuing under the unconditional support and approval of the EU

The full interview with Mr Wallace can be heard here:

https://pod.space/morningmix/mep-mick-wallace-on-the-hostilities-in-gaza

