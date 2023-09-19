Targeting Belgian and Dutch tourists for Wexford

Wexford was promoted to 50 leading tour operators and travel agents from Belgium and the Netherlands last week – at Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshops in Brussels and Amersfoort (near Amsterdam).

Twenty-two (22) Irish tourism operators – including the Ferrycarrig Hotel and Monart (both part of the Griffin Group) – connected with the Belgian and Dutch travel professionals, via a series of one-to-one meetings – providing a valuable opportunity for the businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products. The operators were signing contracts for 2024 and beyond, so this was a key time to influence the addition of new tourism products to their programmes.

Karen van der Horst, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Northern Europe, said: “We’re delighted that 50 key Belgian and Dutch travel agents and tour operators took the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Brussels and Amersfoort. Their participation is a strong indication that interest in visiting Ireland remains high in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Our B2B workshops provided a really valuable opportunity for our partners from Ireland to showcase their product. The aim was to highlight the many things to see and do in Ireland to the influential Belgian and Dutch travel professionals – encouraging them to introduce Ireland into their programmes for 2024 and beyond, or to extend the programmes in which Ireland already features.”

