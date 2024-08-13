New scheme to help Wexford first time buyers

The Purchase and Renovation Loan Scheme is now available for first time buyers in Wexford.

The new scheme which was approved by Government last year, is now open for applications to fund the purchase of vacant or derelict properties in the County.

This is the first time ever that a scheme of its kind will be available from Wexford County Council.

Properties must be vacant for a minimum of two years to be considered for the scheme and buyers must live in the property once renovated.

The maximum loan amount available is €300,000 at a fixed 4% interest rate.

Enniscorthy Councillor Cathal Byrne spoke to South East Radio News, he welcomed the scheme and encouraged anyone interested to start an application with Wexford County Council.

Mr. Byrne also said that the new scheme will address the issue of dereliction in the region, “There is a big issue right across Co. Wexford at the moment with vacancy and dereliction and this is a new initiative will help first time buyers to put those properties back into use.”

