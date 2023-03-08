New Snow & Ice Warnings

Met Eireann have issued another Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning for tomorrow for the entire country. It comes into effect at 3am tomorrow and remain in place until 11pm with rain, sleet and snow spreading northwards across Ireland.

Road users should take extra care as cold weather over Ireland is set to continue through the rest of the week.

Met Eireann have said that accumulations of snow are expected in many areas with icy conditions leading to hazardous driving conditions and possible travel disruption.