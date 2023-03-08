School roadshow for female councillors

On this International Womens Day, The Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell says she is passionate about enabling more women to enter politics. She was speaking on todays Morning Mix about encouraging and supporting females to join politics.

Maura Bell and her council colleagues in the Wexford Womens Coalition, Barbara Anne Murphy, Kathleen Codd Nolan, Mary Farrell and Lisa McDonald will all give talks in the coming weeks in schools across Wexford to encourage young women to speak out and be leaders in society.

Mayor Bell is only the 4th female Mayor for Wexford in 700 years, something that she is proud of but she believes there needs to be a greater female presence.

Fine Gael Councillor, Bridin Murphy told South East Radio today that she never initially saw herself getting involved in politics because she felt a lack confidence.

The school roadshow is set to start in the next few weeks in both primary and secondary schools across the county.