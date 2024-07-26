Newly comprised membership of Regional Health Forum South

Following from the recent local elections, the newly comprised membership of the HSE Regional Health Forum South met in Cork recently.

There are four HSE Regional Health Forums (see https://www.hse.ie/eng/about/personalpq/rhforums/) and their membership is made up of nominated representatives from the city and county councils in their functional area. The Regional Health Forum South serves counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The Fora make representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health services in their areas. The relevant Hospital Group and Community Health Organisation managements are represented at the meetings.

Acting Chief Officer/Head of Service for Primary Care Anna Marie Lanigan represented HSE/South East Community Healthcare at this week’s meeting.

Councillor Ann Marie Ahern (of Cork County Council) was elected Chair of Regional Health Forum South.

Councillors Fergal Browne, Daniel Pender and Adrienne Wallace are nominated to represent Carlow County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Tomás Breathnach, John Coonan, Pat Dunphy and Ger Frisby are nominated to represent Kilkenny County Council on the Forum.

Councillors David Dunne, Roger Kennedy, Marie Murphy and Michael Smith nominated to represent Tipperary County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Declan Barry, Liam Brazil, Damien Geoghegan, Conor McGuinness, John O’ Leary and Adam Wyse are nominated to represent Waterford City and County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Cathal Byrne, John Fleming, Frank Staples and Joe Sullivan are nominated to represent Wexford County Council on the Forum.

