Up to 1/3 of social housing waiting list reduced in Wexford

The Minister for Housing Darragh O Brien has been giving his reaction to the claim that the housing targets for Co. Wexford are too low

It comes as the local authority purchase and renovation loan has launched across the country which aims at first time buyers to buy and renovate vacant properties

The initiative is an expansion of the local authority home loan and supports homes eligible under the vacant property refurbishment grant

The initiative will tackle vacant and derelict properties and rejuvenate towns and villages according to the Minister for housing Darragh O Brien

However, when asked about the housing target for Wexford speaking to Alan Corcoran the minister said they’ve exceeded their targets in the first two years & Wexford saw 3444 new homes

The Minister said following the last census it clearly shows that every town and village in Ireland is growing and that housing targets would be addressed in the Autumn of this year

Speaking to Alan Corcoran the Minister said Wexford saw a reduction of 1/3 on the social housing waiting list over the past two years

You can listen back to the full interview with the Minister on podcast

