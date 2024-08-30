Taoiseach Simon Harris in New Ross to open Dunbrody Famine Ship

The new Dunbrody Famine ship visitor experience opens in New Ross this afternoon.

1.6 million euro was invested in the project from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Visitors will be transported back to 1849 with an illusion of being an emigrant passenger on board.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will officially open the tourist attraction in New Ross at 4.40pm this afternoon.

Sean Connick CEO of the JFK trust says they’re very excited.

The Taoiseach was in contact with South East Radio news and he said, ” I’m delighted to be in New Ross today to launch the new Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience.

We’ve made an investment as a government of an additional 1.6 million euro to improve the visitor experience at the Dunbrody Famine Ship. It’s expected that this will see an additional 211,000 visitors to the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience over a 10-year period, generating at least 9 million euro more for the local tourist economy and supporting an additional 36 jobs. So this investment is really good for Wexford, really good for New Ross and the South East and I look forward to many hundreds of thousands more visitors over the next number of years

coming to New Ross, spending money in New Ross and supporting the local Wexford economy.”

