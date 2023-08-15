Odds are on a Wexford native to win the Rose of Tralee

A Wexford native is the new favourite to win the Rose of Tralee after a significant gamble into 11/4 from 16/1 at BoyleSports.

The 2023 winner will be crowned next Tuesday and Mayo’s Kate Heneghan, a keen harpist and Irish music teacher, was made the favourite to wear the winner’s sash when betting opened.

She remains a contender as 3/1 second favourite, but has been displaced as frontrunner by 28-year-old Aoife Butler from Askamore, who will be representing Sydney having moved to Australia four years ago to follow the dreams of her late brother. Aoife is a Mental Health Clinical Nurse Educator who is also studying for a Masters in Mental Health.

London Rose Amy Gillen, originally from Donegal, is 7/2 third favourite, while local celebrations could be in store in Tralee as Kerry representative Kelsey Lang McCarthy is also high on the list of likely winners. The keen musician with aspirations to be an ambulance paramedic is a 4/1 shot to keep the crown in the Kingdom.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The Roses this year are championing some great causes so it’s no surprise to see a very competitive market take shape as they get ready for the dome.”

Rose of Tralee 2023

11/4 Sydney – Aoife Butler

3/1 Mayo – Kate Heneghan

7/2 London – Amy Gillen

4/1 Kerry – Kelsey Lang McCarthy

9/2 Carlow – Caoimhe Deering

10/1 Laois – Sinead Dowd

10/1 Meath – Lane Galvin

12/1 New York – Roisin Wiley

20/1 Ottowa – Aoife McDonald

22/1 Down – Nadine Downey

25/1 Clare – Aisling O’Connor

25/1 Cork – Kate Shaughnessy

28/1 Longford – Grace Kemple

40/1 Queensland – Imogen Weston-Kelly

40/1 Boston & New England – Fiona Weir

40/1 Melbourne – Katie Casey

50/1 bar

For more information, contact:

pr@boylesports.com