Odds are on a Wexford native to win the Rose of Tralee

A Wexford native is the new favourite to win the Rose of Tralee after a significant gamble into 11/4 from 16/1 at BoyleSports.
She remains a contender as 3/1 second favourite, but has been displaced as frontrunner by 28-year-old Aoife Butler from Askamore, who will be representing Sydney having moved to Australia four years ago to follow the dreams of her late brother. Aoife is a Mental Health Clinical Nurse Educator who is also studying for a Masters in Mental Health.
London Rose Amy Gillen, originally from Donegal, is 7/2 third favourite, while local celebrations could be in store in Tralee as Kerry representative Kelsey Lang McCarthy is also high on the list of likely winners. The keen musician with aspirations to be an ambulance paramedic is a 4/1 shot to keep the crown in the Kingdom.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The Roses this year are championing some great causes so it’s no surprise to see a very competitive market take shape as they get ready for the dome.”
Rose of Tralee 2023
11/4 Sydney – Aoife Butler
3/1 Mayo – Kate Heneghan
7/2 London – Amy Gillen
4/1 Kerry – Kelsey Lang McCarthy
9/2 Carlow – Caoimhe Deering
10/1 Laois – Sinead Dowd
10/1 Meath – Lane Galvin
12/1 New York – Roisin Wiley
20/1 Ottowa – Aoife McDonald
22/1 Down – Nadine Downey
25/1 Clare – Aisling O’Connor
25/1 Cork – Kate Shaughnessy
28/1 Longford – Grace Kemple
40/1 Queensland – Imogen Weston-Kelly
40/1 Boston & New England – Fiona Weir
40/1 Melbourne – Katie Casey
50/1 bar
