Hidden room uncovered during renovations at Wexford’s Johnstown Castle

A Hidden room has been uncovered during renovations at Wexford’s historic Johnstown Castle. The iconic property is undergoing restoration works at the moment with new windows being installed throughout.

The discovery was made during these window repairs. A hidden room was discovered which had sat untouched for more than 50 years.

Work will now be carried out to assess the room and see if it can be restored and could be included as part of future castle tours.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning General Manager of Johnstown Castle Brenda Comerford explains how the room was discovered. “Workers from New Ross company National Gates & Joinery spotted a window that could have been a room and when the wall was knocked we made the discovery”.