Older and disabled people in Wexford to benefit from €3.16m Housing Adaptation Grant funding 

Increased 2023 allocation will help facilitate independent living

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell TD, have today announced €3.16m in funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled people in Wexford in 2023.

Nationally, €83.125m has been allocated for these grants to benefit 12,300 people, a 2.3% increase on the 2022 initial allocation. This represents a continuation of the year-on-year increases in the grant since 2014.

This funding will help facilitate older people and disabled people in Wexford to live independently in their own homes. Of the 2023 funding allocation of €3.16m for Wexford, the Exchequer will provide €2.53m. Wexford County Council will provide the remaining €632,674.

Chair of New Ross District Council has welcomed the funding. When speaking to South East News he has encouraged people to apply for the grants so that they can adapt their homes to facilitate their needs.