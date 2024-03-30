Operation Thor makes Wexford drugs bust

Ten people have been arrested and €85,000 euro worth of cannabis seized, following searches conducted across Wexford yesterday under ‘Operation Thor’.

A number of residential premises were raided, uncovering a grow-house operation at one of the sites in the north of the county where 43,000 euro worth of cannabis was seized

A search of a residential premises in South Wexford recovered an additional €42,000 of the drug

The ten people arrested have been charged in relation to a number of offenses including Burglary, Possession of Drugs for sale or supply, Criminal Damage and Theft.

One woman and three men appeared before special sittings at Carlow and Kilkenny District Courts.

A man aged in his 20’s is due to appear before the courts today.

Four men and a woman have also been charged and bailed to appear before the courts at a later date.

