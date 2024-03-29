More protests at Rosslare Europort

Rosslare Europort are dealing with two separate “protests” this afternoon at the entrance to the port.

Ethical Farming Ireland are currently protesting about the transportation of live animals.

They claim that thousands of vulnerable, unweaned calves are sent from the Port every year to cruel veal farms in Europe.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the road Rosslare people are making their presence known regarding the proposed IPAS centre / Nursing home

A spokesperson from the group said they are not protesting but that they haven’t gone away.

