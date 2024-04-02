Duncannon gains from water network improvements

As part of the replacement of 1.6km of old watermains, works on the R733 in Ballyvaroge will continue until May 2024.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has said that ongoing works in Duncannon will result in an improved water network. Welcoming the news, Minister Browne pointed to how “numerous constituents have been in contact with me regarding frequent bursts of watermains, which affected supply to householders in the Duncannon area. It’s positive that once these works have been completed, there should be much less disruption to the water supply. I understand that in the event of any short-term water shut offs, local residents will get a minimum of 48 hours’ notice of the loss of supply.

“I’m glad to see this continued Government investment in public services in the Duncannon area. Just over a year ago, €15.6 million was invested in constructing a new, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in Arthurstown. Its three pumping stations and sewer pipelines serve the communities of Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon

