Up to 4000 homes without power in Enniscorthy/Wexford Area

Most of the country is now under a Status Orange warning as Storm Eowyn begins to abate.

ESB crews are set to begin work on restoring power to over 715 thousand homes and business around the country, but it could be over a week before everyone is back on the grid.

Upwards of 4,000 homes in the Enniscorthy/Wexford area are without power today as a result of Storm.

Fallen trees are blocking many roads across the district with emergency crews working flat out to clear roads

ESB store manager for the Enniscorthy/Wexford area Peter Graham gave South East Radio news this update

Related