Over 12,000 homes without power across the South East this morning

The clean up is expected to begin today, after Storm Betty swept across the country.

Over 12-thousand homes are without power across the South East this morning, according to figures from the ESB. The majority of outages are expected to be restored by 4pm, with some houses being out of power since 7pm last night.

Nationwide storm force winds associated with Storm Betty caused damage to the electricity network overnight affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses at the peak. As at 11.30am, just under 50,000 electricity customers remain without power with the damage mainly attributable to lightning and fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Areas most impacted include counties in the South-East along with North Dublin, Dundalk, Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

All available resources are being deployed to respond to all electricity outages where safe to do so. ESB Networks crews have been working since first light and will work through this afternoon into this evening to restore power to as many customers as possible. A significant number of impacted customers will have their power restored by this evening. However, due to the scale of the damage to the electricity network, some customers in localised areas may remain without supply overnight.

Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at http://www.PowerCheck.ie

It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary. ESB say they apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.