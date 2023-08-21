Wexford businesses to benefit from ‘Online Retail Scheme Funding’

Three Co. Wexford businesses will benefit from grant funding to enhance their online presence.

The Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, will award grants ranging from a minimum of €10,000 to a maximum of €25,000 to businesses that already have an online presence and a physical store, to help enhance their online capability and attract new customers.

Dec’s Pets in Wexford town along with two retailers based in Gorey, Ruby Rouge and Redmond Electric, will benefit from grants.

Minister James Browne congratulated the three grant award recipients ‘for their earnest work in trying to expand their online presence for customers from County Wexford and elsewhere”.